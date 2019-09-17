Where the party leaders are on Day 25 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 25 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10:30 a.m. (9:30 a.m. local) NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will join NDP candidate Chief Rudy Turtle. (Kenora) for a community breakfast. Minosaywin Building, Grassy Narrows.

11:50 a.m. (10:50 a.m. local) Walking Tour of Grassy Narrows. Grassy Narrows

5:45 p.m. (4:45 p.m. local) Whistle stop in Sioux Lookout.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

1 p.m. (10 a.m. PT) Announcement with Lydia Hwitsum (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford). Kil-pah-las Beach, Cowichan Bay, B.C.

4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT) Ms. May will participate in an all-candidates debate hosted by the Broadmead Area Residents' Association. Claremont Secondary School, Victoria, B.C.

8:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. PT) Ms. May will visit the campaign office of Lydia Hwitsum (Cowichan-Malahat-Langford). Campaign office of Lydia Hwitsum, 134B Fourth St., Duncan, B.C.

10 a.m. (7 p.m. PT) Rally with Paul Manly (Nanaimo-Ladysmith) and supporters. Beban Park Social Centre, Nanaimo, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

Visits a Buddhist Temple with Conservative candidate Jamie Schmale.

Visits local business in Peterborough with Conservative candidate Michael Skinner.

Campaign in Newcastle with Conservative Candidate Philip Lawrence.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

No events planned.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Prepares for the federal leaders' debate with a team of advisers. Gatineau, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

Scheduled has yet to be confirmed.