Where the party leaders are on Day 24 of the federal election campaign

Politics·New

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 24 of the election campaign.

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time (ET) unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 10:30 a.m. Announcement in Toronto.

  • 7:45 p.m. Event with Conservative team in Toronto to share how you will get ahead.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • Scheduled has yet to be confirmed.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 10:30 a.m. Visit with families in a local restaurant, followed by a media availability in Quebec City.

  • 3:15 p.m. Plant a tree with families and Liberal candidate Chantal Pilon in Saint-Anaclet, Que.

  • 4 p.m. Roundtable discussion with community leaders in Saint-Anaclet, Que.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Scheduled has yet to be confirmed.

