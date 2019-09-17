Where the party leaders are on Day 23 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 23 of the election campaign.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) All-candidates debate aired on CFAX radio.

1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Announcement on the Green Party's policies for seniors in Victoria.

7 p.m. (4 p.m. PT) Canvas her riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands in B.C.

9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) All-candidates debate on the environment in Sidney, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

6 a.m. Interview on Radio Beauce in Beauce, Que.

9 a.m. Visit to Turbo Image in Saint-Georges, Que.

10:15 a.m. Visit Clyvanor in Saint-Georges, Que.

11: 45 a.m. Interviews in Saint-Georges de Beauce, Que.

2 p.m. Visit carpet factory in Saint-Georges, Que.

3:15 Visit carpentry shop in Notre-Dame-des-Pins, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: