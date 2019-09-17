Where the party leaders are on Day 22 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 22 of the election campaign.

All times are eastern time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

5 p.m. (2 p.m. PT) Speaking at Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs assembly in Vancouver.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Local debate at Stelly's Secondary School in Saanichton, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

8 p.m. TVA leader's debate at TVA studio in Montreal.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

9:45 a.m. Buying snacks at Atwater Market in Montreal.

8 p.m. TVA leader's debate at TVA studio in Montreal, Que.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

11 a.m. Photo opportunity at Academie Ness Martial boxing gym in Montreal.

8 p.m. TVA leader's debate at TVA studio in Montreal.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

10:30 a.m. Campaign stop in Vallee Jonction, Que.

1:30 p.m. Campaign stop at Maax Bath in Sainte-Marie, Que.

2:30 p.m. Campaign stop at Salon de quilles in Sainte-Marie, Que.

4 p.m. Campaign stop at Chateau Sainte Marie in Sainte-Marie, Que.

5:30 p.m. Campaign stop at Giovannina restaurant in Sainte-Marie, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

8 p.m. TVA leader's debate at TVA studio in Montreal.

