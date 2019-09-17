Where the party leaders are on Day 21 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 21 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

12 p.m. Announcement on post-secondary education at Ryerson Centre for Urban Innovation in Toronto.

7:30 p.m. Rally in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

11 a.m. (8 a.m. PT) Breakfast with young families in Vancouver.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

9 a.m. Meeting with mayors in the Greater Toronto Area about gun violence, followed by media availability. Richmond Hill, Ont.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

8 a.m. Breakfast in Chatham, Ont.

10 a.m. Meet and greet at Royal Canadian Legion in Wallaceburg, Ont.

12:30 p.m. Meet and greet at Sarnia Library Theatre in Sarnia, Ont.

4 p.m. Meet and greet at Strathroy Lions Club in Strathroy, Ont.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: