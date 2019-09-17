Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 20 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 20 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 10 a.m. (7 a.m. PT) Breakfast event with local candidates in Vancouver.

  • 12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Announcement in Vancouver.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  •   11 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Toronto.

  • Visit to a local business with Conservative candidate Kimberly Fawcett Smith in Scarborough, Ont.

  • Visit to a local business with Conservative candidate Sean Hu in Brampton, Ont.

  • Campaigning with local candidate Pawanjit Gosal in Brampton.

  • 6 p.m. Campaign event in Brampton.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • Schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 10 a.m. Participate in a discussion with health-care professionals about the need to end gun violence in Canada, followed by a media availability in Toronto.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 12 p.m. Media interviews in Oldcastle, Ont.
  • 5:30 p.m. Barbecue with supporters and candidates in Oldcastle.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Schedule has yet to be confirmed.
