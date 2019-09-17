Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 19 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 19 of the election campaign.

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 19 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are eastern time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 2 p.m. (11 a.m. PT) Announcement in Vancouver. 

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  •   No public events planned.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:  

  • 11 a.m. (8 a.m. PT) Media availability in Burnaby, B.C.
  • 12:15 p.m. (9:15 a.m. PT) Rosh Hashanah celebration in Vancouver.
  • 4:45 p.m. (1:45 p.m. PT) Town Hall in Surrey, B.C.  

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 1:30 p.m. Platform announcement and student town hall in Mississauga, Ont.
  • 6:30 p.m. Rosh Hashanah dinner in Toronto.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  •  2:30 p.m. Media interviews.
  • 7 p.m. Speech in Hamilton, Ont.
  • 8:30 p.m. Scrum with participants of the event.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Information not available yet. 
