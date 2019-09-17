Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 18 of the federal election campaign
Politics

Where the party leaders are on Day 18 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 18 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) attending an all-candidates meeting in her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C. 

  • 3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) rally with supporters, McTavish Academy of Art, North Saanich, B.C. 

  • 4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT)  Friends of Canadian Broadcasting town hall.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 11:30 a.m. ( 9:30 a.m. MT) announcement in Edmonton, Alta.

  • 5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. CST) Campaigning in Saskatoon Farmers' Market.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

  • 12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. PT) Announcement on ferry from Victoria to Vancouver.

  • 3:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. PT) Live in Conversation with Rupi Kaur, Vancouver.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • No campaign events planned.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • Visits supporters in Beauce, Que. and Saint-Georges, Que. 

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • Information not available yet. 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

...

Thank you for subscribing to CBC Newsletters. Discover more CBC Newsletters.

Happy reading!