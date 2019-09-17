Where the party leaders are on Day 18 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) attending an all-candidates meeting in her home riding of Saanich-Gulf Islands, B.C.

3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) rally with supporters, McTavish Academy of Art, North Saanich, B.C.

4 p.m. (1 p.m. PT) Friends of Canadian Broadcasting town hall.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

11:30 a.m. ( 9:30 a.m. MT) announcement in Edmonton, Alta.

5:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. CST) Campaigning in Saskatoon Farmers' Market.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

12:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. PT) Announcement on ferry from Victoria to Vancouver.

3:30 p.m. (12:30 p.m. PT) Live in Conversation with Rupi Kaur, Vancouver.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

No campaign events planned.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Visits supporters in Beauce, Que. and Saint-Georges, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: