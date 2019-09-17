Where the party leaders are on Day 17 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 17 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

11:30 a.m. Rally with candidates and supporters in Montreal.

12 p.m. Global climate strike in Montreal.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) Announcement in Coquitlam, B.C.

Campaign events in Maple Ridge and Richmond.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

11 a.m. Policy announcement and media availability at the Hôtel Delta Montréal in Montreal.

12:30 p.m. Meeting with Liberal supporters before participating in the climate march.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10:45 a.m. (7:45 a.m. PT) Announcement about protecting the coastline in Ladysmith, B.C.

1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Event in Duncan, B.C.

3 p.m. (12 p.m. PT) Global Climate Strike in Victoria.

9 p.m. (6 p.m. PT) Town hall in Victoria.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Visits supporters in Beauce, Que. and Saint-Georges, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: