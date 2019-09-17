Where the party leaders are on Day 16 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 16 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:
- 2 p.m. Announcement about Quebec's role in the transition to renewable energy in Montreal, Que.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- Scheduled has yet to be released.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 9:30 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Montreal, Que.
- Visit local business in Mont Royal with Conservative candidate David Tordjman.
- Visit local business in Saint-Leonard with Conservative candidate Ilario Maiolo.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- 9 a.m. Policy announcement and media availability in Sudbury, Ont.
- Meeting with families and Liberal candidate Trisha Cowie in Parry Sound, Ont.
- Visit local business with Liberal candidate Brian Kalliecharan in Barrie, Ont.
- 6:30 p.m. Campaign rally with supporters and Liberal candidate Maryam Monsef in Peterborough, Ont.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- 9 p.m. (7 p.m. MT) Campaign rally in Calgary, Alta.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
- Schedule has yet to be released.