Where the party leaders are on Day 15 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 15 of the election campaign.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

9 a.m. (10 a.m. AT) Announcement revealing Green Party's platform costing in Halifax.

11 a.m. (12 p.m. AT) Rally with supporters in Halifax.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

11:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m PT) Announcement about the NDP's New Deal to make life more affordable for everyday families in B.C. in Vancouver.

2 p.m. (11 a.m. PT) Meeting with Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart at city hall.

7:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. PT) Meet and greet supporters at Moody Centre Station in Port Moody, B.C.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10 a.m. Announcement in Jonquière, Que.

Visit to a local business in Alma, Que.

5 p.m. Campaign event with Conservative candidate Marie-Josée Guérette in Quebec City.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

11:30 (8:30 a.m. PT) Policy announcement and media availability in Delta, B.C.

7:30 p.m. Campaign rally in Thunder Bay, Ont.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

1:30 p.m. (10:30 a.m. PT) Town hall and media availability in Surrey, B.C.

5 p.m. (2 p.m. PT) Media event with two area candidates in Vancouver.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Public rally in Vancouver.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: