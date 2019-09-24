Where the party leaders are on Day 14 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 14 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

10:15 a.m. (11:15 a.m. AT) Announcement in Sackville, N.B.

Afternoon will be spent in Halifax doing a number of media interviews.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

NDP schedule has yet to be confirmed.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10:00 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Thorold, Ont.

Visit to local business in Cambridge with candidate Alan Keeso.

Visit the University of Waterloo Cambridge with candidate Sunny Attwal.

5 p.m. Campaigning with candidate Liz Snelgrove in London, Ont.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

12 p.m. (9 a.m. PT) Policy announcement and media availability in Burnaby, B.C.

10 p.m. (7 p.m. PT) Campaign rally for Liberal candidate in Surrey-Centre, Surrey, B.C.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Media interviews in Toronto.

7 p.m. Meet and greet with supporters in Owen Sound, Ont.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: