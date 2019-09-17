Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 13 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 13 of the election campaign.

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 12 p.m. (1 p.m. local) Announcement in Fredericton.
  • 12:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. local) Green Party rally in Fredericton.
  • 3:30 p.m. (4:30 p.m. local) Campaign office visit in Moncton.
  • 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. local) Green Party rally in Charlottetown.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

  • 9:30 a.m. (10:30 a.m. local) Announcing candidate in Bathurst, N.B.
  • 2:35 p.m. (3:35 p.m. local) Mainstreeting with city councillor Lindell Smith in Halifax.
  • 3 p.m. (4 p.m. local) Town hall event on health care in Halifax.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • 10 a.m. Announcement and media availability in Markham, Ont.
  • Visit to a seniors' home in St. Catharines, Ont. (no time specified).
  • 6 p.m. Campaign event at the Cat's Caboose in St. Catharines (no time specified).

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • 8:30 a.m. Policy announcement and media availability in Hamilton.
  • Visit with local businesses in Stoney Creek Ont. (no time specified).
  • Visit to Portage Bakery in Niagara Falls, Ont. 

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 11:30 a.m. Will participate in a debate led by the Chamber of Commerce in Georgesville, Que.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 11:15 a.m. Press conference in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.
  • 2 p.m. Press conference on refugees in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que.
