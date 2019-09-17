Where the party leaders are on Day 12 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 12 of the election campaign.

You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh will make an announcement on climate change in Gatineau, Que. 0:00

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

9 p.m. (6 p.m. local time) Fundraiser with candidate Racelle Kooy in Victoria, B.C.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

10:15 a.m. Announcement on climate change in Gatineau, Que.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

10 a.m. (11 a.m. local time) Announcement and media availability in Canoe Cove, P.E.I.

3:30 p.m. (5 p.m. local time) Campaigning with candidate Joedy Wall in St. John's, N.L.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

2 p.m. Policy announcement and media availability in Brampton, Ont.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

No announced public events

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: