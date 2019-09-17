Skip to Main Content
Where the party leaders are on Day 11 of the federal election campaign
Where the party leaders are on Day 11 of the federal election campaign

Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 11 of the election campaign.

CBC News ·
Top row, from left: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau, Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. Bottom, from left: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet, People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier. (CBC News)

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

  • 3 p.m. (2 p.m. local) Announcement at St. Boniface Street Links in Winnipeg,

  • 4:30 p.m. (3:30 p.m. local) Campaigns with local candidates at the Forks Market in Winnipeg.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

  • 10 a.m. Discussion on Precarious Work, Crosscut Coffee, Toronto.

  • 1 p.m. Meeting with community leaders, Museum of Contemporary Art, Toronto.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

  • No campaign events scheduled.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

  • No campaign events scheduled. 

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

  • 9 a.m. Media interviews.

  • 12:15 p.m. International Plowing Match in Verner, Ont.

  • 2 p.m. Media interviews

  • 5:30 p.m. Rally with supporters at The Davedi Club, North Bay, Ont.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:

  • 10:45 a.m. Announcement on eco-energy, Lajoie Park, Que.

  • 2:30 p.m. Announcement on agriculture, Lanoraie, Que.

