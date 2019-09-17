Where the party leaders are on Day 10 of the federal election campaign
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day
Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.
You can watch streaming video of available live events on this page throughout the day.
All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:
- 11 a.m.: Pharmacare announcement and media availability in Essex, Ont.
- 4 p.m.: Meeting with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins
- 5 p.m.: Town hall event in Windsor
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:
- 10:30 a.m.: Policy announcement and media availability in Toronto.
Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:
- 8 a.m. (9 a.m. AT): Announcement and media availability at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.
- Attending the funeral for former MP Greg Thompson in Saint Andrews, N.B.
- 5 p.m. (6 p.m. AT): Campaigning with Conservative candidate Chris d'Entremont in Annapolis Royal, N.S.
- Visit to a local business in Port Williams, N.S.
Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:
- 12 p.m. (10 a.m. MT): Announcement in Calgary.
- 2 p.m. (12 p.m. MT): Speech at the Calgary Climate Strike at Calgary City Hall.
- 9 p.m. (7 p.m. MT): Rally with supporters and volunteers at Calgary Centre for Spiritual Living.
People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:
- Media interviews.
BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet:
- 11:15 a.m.: Media availability in a public square in Montreal.
- 3:30 p.m.: Announcement about climate change and action to help disaster victims in Sainte-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.