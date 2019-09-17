Here's what you need to know about where the leaders of Canada's political parties are on Day 10 of the election campaign.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is on the campaign trail in Toronto and taking questions from reporters. 0:00

All times are Eastern Time unless otherwise noted.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh:

11 a.m.: Pharmacare announcement and media availability in Essex, Ont.

4 p.m.: Meeting with Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkins

5 p.m.: Town hall event in Windsor

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau:

10:30 a.m.: Policy announcement and media availability in Toronto.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer:

8 a.m. (9 a.m. AT): Announcement and media availability at the University of New Brunswick in Saint John.

Attending the funeral for former MP Greg Thompson in Saint Andrews, N.B.

5 p.m. (6 p.m. AT): Campaigning with Conservative candidate Chris d'Entremont in Annapolis Royal, N.S.

Visit to a local business in Port Williams, N.S.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May:

12 p.m. (10 a.m. MT): Announcement in Calgary.

2 p.m. (12 p.m. MT): Speech at the Calgary Climate Strike at Calgary City Hall.

9 p.m. (7 p.m. MT): Rally with supporters and volunteers at Calgary Centre for Spiritual Living.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier:

Media interviews.

BQ Leader Yves-François Blanchet: