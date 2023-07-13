Content
Canada sending more artillery shells, aircraft bombs to Ukraine, defence minister says

Canada is sending more munitions to Ukraine, including artillery rounds and aircraft bombs, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced in Brussels on Wednesday.

Package also includes winter clothing, boots and sleeping bags

Murray Brewster · CBC News ·
Minister Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair holds a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Defence Minister Bill Blair announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine on Wednesday, while visiting NATO headquarters in Brussels. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The new package was unveiled at the beginning of the regular meeting of allies that have been helping arm the Eastern European country to withstand the full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

The donation includes 2,000 rounds of 155-millimetre artillery ammunition along with 955 rounds of artillery smoke shells — meant to be fired out of the same howitzers.

A Ukrainian howitzer is seen firing toward Russian positions near Bakhmut, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicemen fire 155-millimetre artillery shells at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on June 15. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

In addition, there will be 277 1,000-pound bombs, for use in close air support missions by the country's military aircraft.

The munitions are coming out of the Canadian military's existing stocks.

Over the last couple of weeks, a House of Commons committee heard about how ammunition stockpiles in Canada and allied countries are running low and production hasn't increased to compensate for what's being donated.

Ukrainian forces are firing as many as 5,000 artillery rounds of various calibres per day. The U.S. is producing over 20,000 fresh rounds per month, while Canada is churning out just over 3,000 155-millimetre shells, which is the most common type used in big howitzers.

The latest donation means Canada has provided 10,000 155-millimetre rounds to Ukraine, in addition to 10,000 105-millimetre shells, and approximately two million rounds of 7.62 mm small arms ammunition.

Also part of the package announced Wednesday is $25 million worth of winter clothing and equipment for Ukraine, including boots, thermal layers, and winter sleeping bags. 

Additionally, the federal government plans to buy 2,000 sets of patterned military uniforms for female Ukraine soldiers. The uniforms will be manufactured in Canada. 

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and other armoured vehicles.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Murray Brewster

Senior reporter, defence and security

Murray Brewster is senior defence writer for CBC News, based in Ottawa. He has covered the Canadian military and foreign policy from Parliament Hill for over a decade. Among other assignments, he spent a total of 15 months on the ground covering the Afghan war for The Canadian Press. Prior to that, he covered defence issues and politics for CP in Nova Scotia for 11 years and was bureau chief for Standard Broadcast News in Ottawa.

