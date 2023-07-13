Canada sending more artillery shells, aircraft bombs to Ukraine, defence minister says

Canada is sending more munitions to Ukraine, including artillery rounds and aircraft bombs, Defence Minister Bill Blair announced in Brussels on Wednesday.

The new package was unveiled at the beginning of the regular meeting of allies that have been helping arm the Eastern European country to withstand the full-scale invasion by Russian forces.

The donation includes 2,000 rounds of 155-millimetre artillery ammunition along with 955 rounds of artillery smoke shells — meant to be fired out of the same howitzers.

Ukrainian servicemen fire 155-millimetre artillery shells at Russian positions on the front line near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on June 15. (Anatolii Stepanov/AFP/Getty Images)

In addition, there will be 277 1,000-pound bombs, for use in close air support missions by the country's military aircraft.

The munitions are coming out of the Canadian military's existing stocks.

Over the last couple of weeks, a House of Commons committee heard about how ammunition stockpiles in Canada and allied countries are running low and production hasn't increased to compensate for what's being donated.

Ukrainian forces are firing as many as 5,000 artillery rounds of various calibres per day. The U.S. is producing over 20,000 fresh rounds per month, while Canada is churning out just over 3,000 155-millimetre shells, which is the most common type used in big howitzers.

The latest donation means Canada has provided 10,000 155-millimetre rounds to Ukraine, in addition to 10,000 105-millimetre shells, and approximately two million rounds of 7.62 mm small arms ammunition.

Also part of the package announced Wednesday is $25 million worth of winter clothing and equipment for Ukraine, including boots, thermal layers, and winter sleeping bags.

Additionally, the federal government plans to buy 2,000 sets of patterned military uniforms for female Ukraine soldiers. The uniforms will be manufactured in Canada.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over $2.4 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, including eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks and other armoured vehicles.