Trudeau, political leaders ask Canadians to delicately balance celebration and reflection on Canada Day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is asking that people celebrating Canada Day also make time to reflect on the nation's historical failures and commit to building a more fair and equitable society.

"Today, we celebrate our country and everyone who calls it home," said Trudeau in a media statement.

"But while we acknowledge our successes, we must also recognize that, for some, Canada Day is not yet a day of celebration."

The prime minister's unusually sombre Canada Day message comes in the wake of discoveries of children's remains and unmarked graves at the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

"While we can't change the past, we must be resolute in confronting these truths in order to chart a new and better path forward," Trudeau said.

The progress we've made as country didn't happen by accident, and it won't continue without effort. So as we celebrate this place we call home and the people we share it with, let's recommit to building a better future - for everyone. #CanadaDay —@JustinTrudeau

News of the discoveries at the former residential schools have prompted a national reckoning about Canada's historical mistreatment of Indigenous people and shone a light on inequities still experienced by those communities.

Those conversations have cast a long shadow over a holiday that has typically been celebrated by political leaders as a joyous occasion.

Trudeau's official July 1 itinerary does not include any traditional Canada Day celebrations, which have in any case largely been put on hold due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The prime minister instead has plans to speak with Phyllis Webstad, the executive director of the Orange Shirt Society, a non-profit organization that supports residential school reconciliation.

AFN national chief thanks Canadians working toward reconciliation

Perry Bellegarde, national chief of the Assembly of First Nations, asked non-Indigenous Canadians to spend time today learning about the country's shared history with First Nations.

"On this Canada Day, I lift up the many concerned Canadians reaching out to First Nations and joining the effort toward reconciliation," he said.

Bellegarde said true reconciliation will require Canada to confront a number of ongoing injustices, such as gender-based violence, systemic racism in Canadian institutions, a lack of clean drinking water and mouldy homes in remote communities.

He also called for justice for survivors of residential schools.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is also foregoing any celebratory Canada Day events. He plans to meet with Indigenous leaders and host a community gathering to discuss reconciliation in his riding in Burnaby, B.C.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole struck a similar tone of reflection and celebration in his Canada Day message, though O'Toole did not explicitly reference the recent discoveries at former residential schools.

"We are not a perfect country, but our shared commitment to the values of Canada means that we should use this national day of celebration as an opportunity to recommit to building a more inclusive and just society today and in the future," O'Toole wrote.