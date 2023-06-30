Speeches, celebrations, citizenship: what to expect on Canada Day

Canada Day celebrations in 2023 will include speeches, a special citizenship ceremony and musical performances — though the weather in the capital may not be so festive.

Governor General Mary Simon and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will release their Canada Day messages Saturday morning at 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. ET, respectively.

CBC's David Cochrane will host coverage of the celebrations, which will take place at LeBreton Flats Park in Ottawa, where the daytime ceremony starts at 11:45 a.m. ET. It will open with an Indigenous Reflection ceremony led by Indigenous elders.

A special citizenship ceremony will follow, which will include remarks from the prime minister and the governor general. Seventeen new Canadians will participate in the citizenship ceremony.

Later in the day, the prime minister will join the CBC's Catherine Cullen for an interview.

Ceremonies to include Lightfoot tribute

The evening celebrations begin at 8 p.m. and will include performances from several Canadian artists from across the country, including Jann Arden, Roxane Bruneau, Preston Pablo, Tegan and Sara, Dear Rouge, Madison Violet, Josh Q and many more.

There will also be a tribute to the late Canadian singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot, who died earlier this year.

Weather could hamper festivities in the capital, with possible wildfire smoke and a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday.

CBC will broadcast both the daytime and evening specials on CBC-TV, as well as online at the top of this story. You can also catch both specials on CBCNews.ca , and stream them on CBC Gem and CBC News Explore .

CBC's coverage of the daytime special will start at 11:30 a.m. ET, and the evening special at 8 p.m. ET.