Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks, flybys

Thousands are on Parliament Hill in Ottawa for Canada Day celebrations that will see the skies filled with fireworks and military aircraft.

From Nova Scotia westward to British Columbia, the military will soar high above revellers celebrating Canada's 152nd birthday today, showcasing a range of aircraft both new and old including helicopters, Hercules transports and fighter jets.

The Snowbirds flew past the Parliament Buildings as part of the festivities in the nation's capital to kick off the noon show. The Strumbellas, Coeur de Pirate and Alan Doyle headline the entertainment.

By 11:30 a.m. ET, close to 7,000 people were gathered on the Hill, according to the Parliamentary Protective Service. Last year for the noon show, close to 6,200 battled a heat wave.

"We ordered sun, we got it," said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez.

Watch CBC's Canada Day special live coverage hosted by The National's Rosemary Barton and Andrew Chang from Parliament Hill, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET (8 a.m.-11 a.m. PT) today, July 1. You can catch it on CBC-TV and CBC News Network, or online at CBCNews.ca and CBC Gem. The special will also air live globally via CBC News Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

Once the sun goes down, Parliament Hill will be the setting for the country's premier fireworks display.

In his statement marking the occasion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that while there's a lot to celebrate in Canada, there's also room for improvement.

"We're an example to the world because of the way we treat each other," he said. "Canadians are neighbours helping neighbours, small businesses lifting communities up, and men and women in uniform keeping us safe. We're families opening hearts and homes to newcomers in need – and friends who might as well be family. That spirit is at the heart of our success, and the story of Canada.

Andrew Larche is dressed in the maple leaf and Canadian flags ahead of Canada Day celebrations on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, July 1, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

"We know we still have work to do. Not everyone benefits equally from Canada's success. We need to change that, and make sure we all move forward, together. That means supporting Canada's workers, creating more opportunity and growing the middle class. And it means fighting climate change, so we can leave our kids a healthy world."

Trudeau will be at the Parliament Hill festivities to deliver remarks at around noon.

Happy Canada Day! We have a lot to celebrate, and it’s all thanks to Canadians like you. <a href="https://t.co/5ja6uY8vAN">https://t.co/5ja6uY8vAN</a> <a href="https://t.co/tjBWtA9DdY">pic.twitter.com/tjBWtA9DdY</a> —@JustinTrudeau

Meanwhile, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette says in a recorded statement she hopes Canadians get out and about regardless of the weather to hike, to celebrate and to watch the fireworks.

After all, she says, "We are a land of four solid seasons and it is not a little rain or a little snow that will stop us."

Though Confederation was 152 years ago, today is actually only the 140th Canada Day.

For the first dozen years that Canada was a country, there were no official celebrations, owing in part to Nova Scotia politicians who felt they had been forced into Confederation, said Matthew Hayday, a history professor at the University of Guelph in Ontario.