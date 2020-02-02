Ottawa deploys officials to China to co-ordinate airlift of Canadian citizens

Canada has deployed a specialized unit of emergency response officials to China to co-ordinate the logistics of a planned airlift to repatriate Canadians as the number seeking to leave the region where the novel coronavirus originated continues to increase.

Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said Sunday it has received 325 requests from Canadians who want to leave Hubei, the province that is hardest hit by the recent outbreak of coronavirus.

That's up from the 196 requests Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne reported on Friday.

"We take the safety and security of Canadians abroad very seriously and provide credible and timely information in our 'Travel Advice' to enable Canadians to make well-informed decisions regarding their travel abroad," Global Affairs spokesperson Sylvain Leclerc said.

The higher number shows the growing desire of many Canadians to get out of the region close to the city of Wuhan, where the number of confirmed cases and the death toll is increasing daily. Chinese authorities have clamped down on travel in the central cities of Wuhan, Huanggang and Ezhou in an attempt to limit the spread of the virus, turning normally bustling urban centres with populations in the millions into ghost towns.

Unclear when plane will take off

Champagne spoke with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday and asked the Chinese government to assist Canadians in departing from China on a government-chartered plane. Wang "responded positively," according to a summary of the call from Champagne's office.

Officials from the Standing Rapid Deployment Team are on the ground in Hubei to help co-ordinate the arrival and departure of the evacuation flight, the statement said.

But GAC did not say when the plane will take off from Canada or when it will land in China, even as several other countries, including the U.S., Japan, Germany, France and Turkey, successfully completed airlifts of their own citizens out of the region.

Just today, a French-chartered plane carrying 300 people took off from Wuhan and landed at a military base in the southern France. It was carrying citizens from France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Czech, Slovakia, and some citizens of African countries, the Associated Press reported.

On Saturday, a Turkish military transport plane carrying 42 people arrived in Ankara from Wuhan.

Globally, there are 14,557 confirmed cases of coronavirus in at least 24 countries, over half of which are in Hubei, according to the latest report from the World Health Organization . The death toll rose to 304, while the world saw its first case of a person dying from the new coronavirus outside China — a 44-year-old man in the Philippines.

In Canada, there are four confirmed cases. Three are in Ontario and the fourth in B.C.

On Wednesday, Global Affairs issued a travel advisory urging Canadians to avoid all non-essential travel to China.

The next day, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency of international concern on Thursday. The United Nations health agency defines an international emergency as an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a co-ordinated international response.

Arrival protocols to be determined

Global Affairs said space on the evacuation flight will be limited and not guaranteed, and seats could be confirmed with little notice. Canadians in Hubei who want to get on the flight need to contact the Emergency Watch and Response Centre in Ottawa to make arrangements.

The statement said the government has been informed that only Canadian citizens who have entered China with a Canadian passport will be allowed to board the plane. The department noted that only those with a valid Canadian passport would be allowed to board.

It's unclear what kind of plane the government has chartered, and if there are even enough seats available for all the people who have requested an airlift.

"We try to keep families together whenever possible, and we have raised this with the government of China," the statement said.

Canadians who have symptoms will not be allowed to board the aircraft.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam said earlier this week that China has diagnostic tools to determine if someone is infected. Because the incubation period is anywhere from one to 14 days, she said there are "meticulous" measures in place to isolate individuals from other passengers if they develop symptoms during the flight.

The government is still working out details regarding whether the returning Canadians will be quarantined upon arrival, as has been the case in other countries.