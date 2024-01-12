Canada, China foreign ministers pledge dialogue, will attempt more collaboration

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and her Chinese counterpart Wang Yi say they want to find common ground and maintain communication, despite tensions across the Pacific.

The two spoke on Thursday, four months after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a rapprochement with China would be impossible, in part due to concerns over foreign interference.

Joly requested the call and her office says it's part of her promise to take a pragmatic approach to diplomacy and keep talking to countries with which Ottawa disagrees.

Statements from both countries recognized ongoing diplomatic strains while hinting the other side has caused the tensions.

Both countries still pledged to maintain open communication channels.

The two also discussed the Israel-Hamas conflict, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and co-operating in the fight against climate change.