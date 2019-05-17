Canada takes its canola case against China to WTO
International Trade Minister Jim Carr continues to back Canada's food inspection system
Canada has requested a formal meeting with China before the World Trade Organization to resolve a Chinese ban on Canadian canola shipments.
International Trade Minister Jim Carr announced Friday that Canada is seeking a bilateral consultation at the WTO because the two sides have been unable to resolve the issue.
"Our government is committed to rules-based international trade and has continued to advocate on behalf of Canadian farming families since China raised concerns over Canadian canola earlier this year," said Carr in a statement.
"In order to make progress, Canada is seeking bilateral consultations at the WTO, which is the usual next step when direct engagement does not lead to resolution."
Carr added that the federal government is standing by Canada's "robust food inspection system" and will continue to keep farmers and producers informed of progress at the WTO.
China's decision to ban canola shipments is part of disintegrating relations with Canada following the RCMP's December arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition request.
Nine days later, China imprisoned two Canadian men, ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor, on suspicion of spying in what is widely viewed as an act of retaliation for Meng's arrest.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier this week that China uses arbitrary detentions as a tool to achieve its international and domestic political goals.
That comment sparked the ire of a spokesman for China's foreign ministry on Friday, who reiterated Beijing's position that Meng's arrest had no basis in law and that Canada was acting as an American pawn.
With files from CBC News
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.