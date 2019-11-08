Alleged RCMP spy Cameron Ortis ordered back to custody

Cameron Ortis, the senior RCMP official accused of preparing to leak sensitive information, has been ordered back to jail.

Ortis was released on bail to his parents' care in Abbotsford, B.C. on Oct. 22. He was forbidden from using any device that connects to the internet and told to report to an RCMP detachment every week. His bail was revoked today.

The court heard the Crown's application for a bail review last week. The Crown's reasons for seeking the review are covered by a publication ban.

Ortis, the head of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, was charged under the Security of Information Act with preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization.

He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

