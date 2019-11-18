RCMP's security reviews continue as Cameron Ortis faces new charges

The RCMP is still trying to figure out if there are gaps in its security policies as one of its own members faces a new batch of charges related to an alleged breach.

As reported last night, Cameron Ortis, the director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, faces three additional charges under the Security of Information Act relating to unauthorized communication of special operational information.

He was charged originally in September under the same act, accused of preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization. He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

Those charges will proceed in Ontario Superior Court by way of direct indictment today, meaning there will be no preliminary inquiry.

At the time of Ortis's arrest — part of an investigation dubbed Project Ace — RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki released a statement saying the RCMP would assess the impact of his alleged activities. By virtue of his position, Ortis, 47, had access to intelligence gathered by both Canadian authorities and foreign allies.

A memo sent to RCMP staff a week after his arrest in the fall, obtained through access to information, outlined two internal investigations.

The first is a federal policing post-incident analysis of "organizational behaviours" meant to flag any immediate lessons-learned, says the document.

The force also told its chief security officer to look into whether the organization needs to do more to protect sensitive information.

"I would also, once again, remind everyone of the importance of your responsibilities to protect sensitive information under your control," says the unsigned memo.

Both internal reviews are still ongoing, said an RCMP spokesperson.

"All internal reviews are ongoing and, once complete, will determine whether there are any gaps in our security processes or policies," said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Caroline Duval in an email.

The criminal investigation also continues, she noted.

According to documents viewed by CBC in the immediate aftermath of his arrest, the classified intelligence material Ortis is accused of preparing to share included some of the most closely protected of Canada's national security assets, and its dissemination would have threatened Canada's relations with its allies.