Alleged RCMP spy's lawyer 'disappointed' with pace of case so far

The lawyer for the man accused of preparing to leak secrets to a foreign entity or terrorist group says he's "disappointed" with how long it's taking the Crown to hand over crucial documents in the case.

Cameron Ortis, the head of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, was charged in September under the Security of Information Act with preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization. He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

"We're very disappointed with the pace of how this is proceeding," said his lawyer Ian Carter outside the Ottawa courthouse today.

"We've received some disclosure. I was anticipating it was supposed to be the bulk of it. I've been told by the prosecutors that it is not, that we're still waiting to see a substantial amount of disclosure that's not likely to come until the end of January."

Ortis's bail was revoked last month, putting him back in custody. That's given his case an added sense of urgency, said Carter.

"Obviously we want to get this matter moving as quickly as possible," he said.

Inside the courtroom today, Crown attorney John MacFarlane said the prosecution already has given the defence more than 14,000 pages as part of disclosure, and is working to vet more documents.

He called it an unusual and exceptional case and said every effort is being made to give the defence more files.

Sources have told CBC News that Ortis kept a large number of encrypted computers at his home, making the investigation harder to pursue.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said that, by virtue of his position, Ortis, 47, had access to intelligence gathered by both Canadian authorities and foreign allies.

Ortis will be back in court Jan. 28