Intelligence group secretly crafts new 'insider threat' policy

New rules to prevent an insider from betraying Canada's most valuable information were quietly drafted in the weeks after a top RCMP employee was charged with passing along national secrets, according to officials.

The secretive Canadian Committee on National Security Systems is in charge of crafting official protocols for all the departments that need to access, view and protect prized intelligence and top secret information.

In December, the committee approved new standards on "insider threats", said a spokesperson for the Communications Security Establishment — just a few months after Cameron Ortis's September arrest.

Given the hushed nature of intelligence work, little is known about what the new guidelines say.

"The scope addresses the organizational, management and employee responsibilities within an insider threat program," said CSE spokesperson Evan Koronewski. The cyber spy agency acts as the committee's executive secretariat.

Ortis back in court Tuesday

"Previous Government of Canada standards and guidance focused on specific technical and operational safeguards for IT systems and physical facilities," he said. "The [committee] established a community work group to develop a standard on developing an insider threat program based on current best-practices."

The first word of the new insider threat standard was tucked into a recent RCMP report, tabled in the House of Commons last week.

"The RCMP will continue to support the government of Canada's priority to establish standard insider threat policies and procedures across all departments," says the RCMP's 2020-2021 departmental plan.

Ortis worked as the director general of the force's national intelligence co-ordination centre and would have had access to intelligence gathered by both Canadian authorities and foreign allies.

He's charged with revealing secrets to unnamed recipients back in 2015 and planning to give classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or a terrorist group in 2019.

Ortis is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Watchdog flagged insider threat problems in 2015

Koronewski said the government departments responsible for the national security system are reviewing the new insider threat standard. Once they sign off, each department will have one year to implement any specific changes.

The Canadian Committee on National Security Systems includes assistant deputy ministers from:

Communications Security Establishment

Department of National Defence

Privy Council Office

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Canadian Security Intelligence Service

Public Safety Canada

Shared Services Canada

Treasury Board Secretariat

Global Affairs Canada

Transport Canada

Natural Resources Canada

Corrections Services Canada

Immigration and Refugees Citizenship Canada

Canada Border Services Agency

Their "main responsibility is to oversee the protection of [national security systems], while enabling secure inter-operability within the Canadian security and intelligence community, as well as with allied organizations, today and into the future," Koronewski said.

The Security Intelligence Review Committee (SIRC), the former watchdog for Canada's spy agency, warned about "insider threats" years ago — and flagged gaps in the way top secret information is accessed.

A 2015 SIRC report raised concerns about safeguards against insider threats, which the report describes as "any person with authorized access who causes harm, intentionally or otherwise, to the assets of the organization."

The report specifically looked at what was being done at CSIS — but would have been written roughly around the time that Ortis is alleged to have first leaked sensitive information.

"In the aftermath of high-profile classified documents leaks such as those attributed to WikiLeaks, Edward Snowden and Sub-Lt. Jeffrey Paul Delisle, the Five Eyes community has elevated the concern posed by the 'insider threat' to a higher level," says the SIRC report. (The Five Eyes is an intelligence-sharing alliance between Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand.)

"Intelligence agencies are paying increased attention to the insider threat in order to reduce its potential rate of occurrence and, failing that, to help limit the damage that can be caused by a malicious internal actor."