Senior Mountie said official charged with leaking secrets was given 'carte blanche,' jury hears

One of Cameron Ortis's former colleagues once said he was "pretty well given carte blanche'' as head of a national security unit within the RCMP, the jury in his trial heard Friday morning.

Ortis, a former high-ranking intelligence official, is accused of violating the Security of Information Act by sharing special operational information.

Ortis has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers have yet to make a formal statement in court but have told reporters he had the authority to do everything he did.

On Friday morning, defence lawyer Mark Ertel cross-examined retired RCMP chief superintendent Warren Coons, who once ran the National Intelligence Coordination Centre.

At the time, Ortis was director of operations research (OR) within RCMP National Security.

Coons said there was not a "robust" relationship between the two units.

"I guess there were times when there was tension between us, but in a professional working environment and a high-stress working environment that's not uncommon, " he said.

He also said the use of high-level intelligence in criminal investigations "was all new."

Ortis described as 'very secretive'

Ertel read a statement out loud in court given by Supt. Marie-Claude Arsenault. She described Ortis as "very secretive in what he was doing," said the defence lawyer.

"Even from senior management, like, I would venture to say, they didn't know everything that was being done in OR, like he was pretty well given carte blanche," says the statement, according to Ertel.

Coons pushed back.

"I don't agree that anybody in the RCMP was given carte blanche to do anything related to criminal investigations. That's not how we operate. That's not the culture of the RCMP," he said.

Ortis was appointed director of operations research within RCMP National Security in 2013. He was later promoted to director general of the National Intelligence Coordination Centre in 2016, a position he held until his arrest in 2019.

Ortis, 51, is accused of sharing special operational information "intentionally and without authority" with three people: Vincent Ramos, Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf. He also faces one count of attempting to share special operational information with Farzam Mehdizadeh.

RCMP intelligence reports entered into evidence during the trial show the RCMP was investigating those three men and their money services businesses for potential links to Altaf Khanani, who was suspected of laundering money for terrorists.

Ramos was the head of a British Columbia-based company that was accused of selling encrypted phones to criminals, including the Khanani network and drug cartels.