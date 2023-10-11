Intelligence allegedly leaked to suspects would have given them an edge, Ortis's trial hears

The documents that Cameron Ortis is accused of leaking to alleged associates of an international money-laundering syndicate could have helped targets stay one step ahead of police, an RCMP officer told the jury in his trial Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Peter Neily, a 19-year veteran with the force, explained his role in Project Ace, the RCMP's investigation into who was leaking top-secret police intelligence.

Their hunt eventually would lead investigators to Ortis, then the director general of the RCMP's National Intelligence Co-ordination Centre.

Ortis, 51, faces six charges, including four counts of violating the Security of Information Act. He is accused of sharing special operational information "intentionally and without authority" with Salim Henareh and Muhammad Ashraf. He also faces one count of attempting to share special operational information with Farzam Mehdizadeh.

RCMP intelligence reports entered into evidence during the trial show the RCMP was investigating those three men for potential links to Altaf Khanani, an internationally-wanted man suspected of laundering money for terrorists.

After police cracked an encrypted USB found at Ortis's apartment, they found top-secret intelligence reports about the three men belonging to the RCMP and the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC), Canada's financial intelligence agency, court has heard.

Documents show RCMP wanted to lay charges

Neily said he uncovered documents in the course of the Project Ace probe containing details of a Five Eyes investigation into the Khanani network and confirming intelligence had "identified a number of Canadian subjects that act as agents of Khanani." Other documents uncovered show Henareh, Ashraf and Mehdizadeh were on the RCMP's radar.

Neily said documents found at Ortis's apartment matched documents recovered from the three men.

"Essentially, it's identifying who the targets of a significant criminal investigation are," Neily said.

"It would allow the recipient of it to warn those individuals that they were under investigation."

The RCMP started investigating Toronto businessman Salim Henareh as early as 2007 for potential money laundering, according to court documents. (Facebook)

The Crown said information found on the USB found in Ortis's apartment suggested he was amassing information to share with Mehdizadeh, including information about a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) investigation out of Miami and a Montreal-based probe.

RCMP documents shown to the jury show the Mounties had "the objective of laying charges in Canada if possible." Notes compiled by Ortis suggest Mehdizadeh was on a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) watch list and that a confidential informant was involved.

"There are things revealed in this information that is significant, that if it was shared with the target of a police investigation would have significant consequences," said Neily.

Neily told the jury that, based on notes recovered from the USB found at Ortis's apartment, he believes Ortis's goal was to contact Khanani.

The U.S. State Department accused Khanani, once described in a media report as "one of the world's most wanted fraudsters," of laundering billions of dollars for organized crime and terrorist outfits, including al-Qaeda and the Taliban.

Khanani was arrested in Florida in the fall of 2015. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Henareh, Ashraf spoke with RCMP officer

The court heard how Henareh told Neily he had received a package in March of 2015 containing a cover letter, an 11-page FINTRAC disclosure summary and a DVD containing more FINTRAC documents, and gave it to his lawyer.

Ashraf told investigators he only became aware of emails sent to his company's email from a user named "blindbat" in response to police inquiries in 2019. Neily said those email messages were obtained with a production order.

Mehdizadeh fled the country and Neily said his son was not willing to cooperate with police. Police were able to recover some emails through a production order.

According to the agreed statement of fact, in an interview with RCMP in late 2019, Khanani told police that he had not received a message offering to provide intelligence.

Ortis is also accused of leaking special operational information to Vincent Ramos, the head of a company that was accused of selling encrypted phones to criminals, including the Khanani network and drug cartels.

Ortis has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. His defence told reporters they believe they can prove he had the "authority to do everything he did."

Henareh's lawyers says he has "been fully investigated by the RCMP and he has been completely exonerated."

CBC has attempted to contact Ashraf for a response through his company, but hasn't received a response yet.