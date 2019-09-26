Lawyers anticipating lengthy bail hearing for alleged RCMP spy

Lawyers on both sides of the case against an RCMP employee accused of preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization are anticipating a lengthy bail hearing.

Cameron Ortis, 47, made a brief appearance in Ottawa court today from maximum security via video link.

He'll be back in court Oct. 9, at which point a date may be set for his bail hearing. Both the Crown and the defence say they're expecting a multi-day hearing and are sorting out the logistics.

"We've received sufficient disclosure now," said defence lawyer Ian Carter outside the courthouse.

"Because it's expected to be a lengthy and complex hearing, multi-day, we're going to take the next few days, the prosecutors and myself, to discuss the logistics of that."

Ortis, the director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, faces multiple charges under the Security of Information Act. He's accused of preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization.



He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

According to documents viewed by CBC, the cache of classified intelligence material Ortis allegedly was preparing to share is so vital to Canada's national security that the country's intelligence agencies say its misuse would strike at the heart of Canada's security.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has called the allegations "extremely unsettling."