Case of RCMP official up on spying charges put over for a week

Lawyers representing an RCMP director accused of preparing to leak secrets to a foreign entity or terrorist organization say they are still waiting for more information in the case.

Cameron Ortis, 47, made a brief court appearance from maximum security today via video link in Ottawa.

His case was put over to Oct. 4.

Ortis, the director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, faces multiple charges under the Security of Information Act for allegedly preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization.



He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.