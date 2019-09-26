Case of RCMP official up on spying charges put over for a week
Lawyers representing the RCMP director accused of preparing to leak secrets to a foreign entity or terrorist organization are still waiting for more information in the case.
Cameron Ortis's case put over to Oct. 4
Lawyers representing an RCMP director accused of preparing to leak secrets to a foreign entity or terrorist organization say they are still waiting for more information in the case.
Cameron Ortis, 47, made a brief court appearance from maximum security today via video link in Ottawa.
His case was put over to Oct. 4.
Ortis, the director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre, faces multiple charges under the Security of Information Act for allegedly preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization.
He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.
