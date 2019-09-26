Bail hearing for alleged RCMP spy set for next week

The lawyer for Cameron Ortis, the RCMP employee charged with preparing to share sensitive information, will argue next week that his client should be released on bail.

Ortis, 47, made a brief appearance in Ottawa court today via video link from the maximum security institution this morning where a bail hearing was set for Oct. 17-18.

His lawyer Ian Carter said they'll be seeking full release.

The former director general of the RCMP's national intelligence co-ordination centre faces multiple charges under the Security of Information Act.

Ortis is charged under the Security of Information Act with preparing to share sensitive information with a foreign entity or terrorist organization.

He's also charged with sharing operational information back in 2015.

According to documents viewed by CBC, the cache of classified intelligence material that Ortis allegedly was preparing to share is so vital to Canada's national security that the country's intelligence agencies say its misuse would strike at the heart of Canada's security.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has called the allegations "extremely unsettling."