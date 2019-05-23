Former hostage Caitlan Coleman resumes testimony at estranged husband's sexual assault trial

Plagued by delays, a sexual assault trial involving a couple held hostage in Afghanistan will resume after the judge ruled he will allow evidence about Caitlan Coleman and Joshua Boyle's sexual history.

This morning the trial judge, Peter Doody, said he will allow details about the couple's past sexual acts to remain a part of the trial evidence.

Doody issued the ruling in an Ottawa courtroom Wednesday, in light of two recent Supreme Court rulings that he said impacted the case.

The trial judge's decision clears the way for Coleman to continue her testimony.

Coleman's estranged husband faces 19 charges, including assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement against her.

Boyle and Coleman were held captive in Afghanistan for five years by Taliban-linked groups. After the couple and their children (born in captivity) were released in 2017 and settled in Ottawa, police arrested and charged Boyle with physical and sexual assault against his wife.

