Prime Minister Trudeau is shuffling his cabinet today. Here's what we know

CBC News hosts a live special beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces his new cabinet.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce the cabinet team he's taking into the next election following a cabinet shuffle taking place later this morning.

Here's what we know so far about what's happening at Rideau Hall today.

Who is out?

Senior government sources say at least seven ministers are leaving the front benches.

Liberal MPs Helena Jaczek (left), Omar Alghabra (centre left), Carolyn Bennett (centre right) and Joyce Murray are not running in the next election. (Patrick Doyle/Reuters, Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press, Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press, Blair Gable/Reuters)

Four of those are MPs who have announced they will not be running in the next federal election: Public Services and Procurement Minister Helena Jaczek, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra, Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett (all from the GTA) and Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray of the Vancouver Quadra riding.

Sources with knowledge of the shuffle who were not authorized to speak publicly about it said the other three are Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino, Justice Minister David Lametti and President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier.

Mona Fortier (left), David Lametti (centre) and Marco Mendicino are all expected to be dropped from cabinet. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press, Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press, Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

Rumours about Mendicino being dropped from cabinet have been circulating in the wake of multiple controversies involving his department — including the government's poorly-received gun control legislation and lingering questions about the foreign interference file.

More recently, the Eglinton—Lawrence MP has been under intense pressure over the decision to transfer serial killer Paul Bernardo to a medium-security prison.

Who is in?

While the full cabinet list will become public in a few hours, sources have told Radio-Canada most portfolios will be affected by the shuffle.

Defence Minister Anita Anand will be moving to an economic portfolio in Wednesday's shuffle, CBC News has learned — meaning a new face will take on Canada's response to the war in Ukraine.

Sources say Defence Minister Anita Anand is moving to a new portfolio. (The Canadian Press/Adrian Wyld)

Sources have said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will keep her position.

According to Radio-Canada, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly and Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault are also staying put.

Why now?

Sources said Trudeau's goal is to put the emphasis back on the government's economic priorities.

They told CBC News the shuffle will involve a restructuring of departments to put a greater focus on the housing crisis.

The government also wants to put key communicators on important files and shore up the cabinet ahead of the next election campaign, the sources said.

While the Liberals have a confidence-and-supply agreement that allows them to govern with NDP support until 2025, either party could pull out before the deal expires.

When is this happening?

CBC News will carry a live special, beginning at 9 a.m. ET.

The swearing-in ceremony is set to begin at Rideau Hall at 10:30 a.m. ET. Trudeau and his ministers are expected to take questions from the media afterward.