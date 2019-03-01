MacAulay, Bibeau, Monsef involved in morning cabinet shuffle, sources say
Veterans Affairs was left vacant after Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned
Three ministers are getting new job titles this morning in Ottawa as part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's efforts to shuffle his cabinet to fill the vacancy created by Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure over the SNC-Lavalin controversy, CBC News has learned.
One senior source with direct knowledge of the situation said Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Lawrence MacAulay will take over the Veterans Affairs portfolio and Minister of International Development Marie-Claude Bibeau will take over the agriculture file.
Wilson-Raybould resigned as minister of Veterans Affairs, a position she was moved to after first entering cabinet as justice minister, on Feb. 12.
Another source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Minister for Women and Gender Equality Maryam Monsef will take on the international development portfolio as part of her existing duties.
Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos will have special coverage of today's cabinet shuffle beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET. CBC News will carry it live online.
Wilson-Raybould, the former justice minister and attorney general of Canada, only held the Veterans Affairs post for a month, having been moved there Jan. 14 after Scott Brison, the former president of the Treasury Board, retired from federal politics.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been acting in that role since Wilson-Raybould's resignation.
