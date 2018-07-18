Complete list of Justin Trudeau's updated cabinet

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau substantively shook up his cabinet Wednesday morning.

The Prime Minister's Office added five new seats at the cabinet table and played a round of musical chairs with other departments.

Here is a complete list of who is doing what ahead of the 2019 election.

New additions to the cabinet table have been bolded, ministers who have changed portfolios are marked with an asterisk* and ministers who are staying in their role but whose titles or responsibilities have changed are italicized.