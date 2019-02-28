Breaking
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet Friday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Friday to fill the vacancy created by Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure over the SNC-Lavalin controversy.
Shuffle will be small, involving handful of ministers in bid to fill Veterans Affairs
A high-level government source tells CBC News that the shuffle will be small involving no more than a handful of ministers.
A second government source says some ministers have been called back to Ottawa to prepare for a Friday morning shuffle.
Trudeau has to fill Wilson-Raybould's post at Veterans Affairs. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been acting in that role since Wilson-Raybould's resignation.
More to come.
