Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to shuffle cabinet Friday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will shuffle his cabinet on Friday to fill the vacancy created by Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure over the SNC-Lavalin controversy.

A high-level government source tells CBC News that the shuffle will be small involving no more than a handful of ministers.

A second government source says some ministers have been called back to Ottawa to prepare for a Friday morning shuffle.

Trudeau has to fill Wilson-Raybould's post at Veterans Affairs. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has been acting in that role since Wilson-Raybould's resignation.

More to come.