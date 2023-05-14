Four federal byelections will be held on June 19

The prime minister announced Sunday that four byelections will take place on June 19 to elect new MPs in ridings that are currently vacant.

The byelections will be held to replace three MPs who have chosen to leave federal politics, including former Liberal cabinet minister Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, in Quebec), Conservative MP Dave Mackenzie (Oxford, in Ontario) and former Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen (Portage–Lisgar, in Manitoba).

A race will also be held to fill a Manitoba seat left vacant by the death of former Liberal cabinet minister Jim Carr in Winnipeg South Centre.

All four seats are generally considered safe districts for the parties who most recently held them. Winnipeg South Centre was the closest contest in the 2021 federal election, with Carr carrying the riding by about 18 percentage points.

At this point, not all parties have announced candidates for the races.

More to come