Trudeau's former top aide Gerry Butts testifying today in SNC-Lavalin probe

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's close friend and former top aide Gerry Butts is testifying today before the Commons justice committee in Ottawa that's probing the SNC-Lavalin affair.

Butts's two-hour appearance begins at 10 a.m. ET and CBCNews.ca is carrying it live.

Butts resigned Feb. 18 amid a growing controversy over alleged political interference related to a decision to prosecute SNC-Lavalin for bribery charges related to contracts in Libya.

In explosive testimony last week, former justice minister and attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould said she faced intense pressure and veiled threats from 11 Prime Minister's Office and other government officials.

She said she was contacted through phone calls, meetings and text messages.

"For a period of four months from September to December 2018, I experienced a consistent and sustained effort by many people within the government to seek to politically interfere in the exercise of prosecutorial discretion in my role as the attorney general of Canada in an inappropriate effort to secure a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA) with SNC-Lavalin," Wilson-Raybould testified.

She said she met with Butts on Dec. 5 to speak about a number of things, including bringing up SNC and the "barrage" of people "hounding" her and her staff.

Towards the end of that meeting at Chateau Laurier, she said, she told Butts that people must stop talking to her about SNC as she had made up her mind and the engagements were inappropriate.

"Gerry then took over the conversation and said how we need a solution on the SNC stuff. He said I needed to find a solution," Wilson-Raybould testified.

The former attorney general said she always considered that Butts was speaking with the "full authority" of the prime minister.

Beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday, the committee will hear again from Michael Wernick, clerk of the Privy Council, and Nathalie Drouin, deputy minister of justice and deputy attorney general. Both officials appeared before the committee last week.