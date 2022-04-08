Budget watchdog says Trans Mountain expansion is no longer profitable

Canada's budget watchdog says building the federally owned Trans Mountain pipeline expansion is no longer a profitable investment after costs ballooned to more than $21 billion.

"Trans Mountain no longer continues to be a profitable undertaking," the Parliamentary Budget Officer wrote in a report released Wednesday .

According to the government-owned pipeline corporation, the projected cost of twinning the Trans Mountain pipeline has nearly tripled because of natural disasters, environmental protection measures and rising debt payments.

The latest figures show TMX's initial $7.4-billion price tag — projected when the federal government purchased the project in 2018 — has since ballooned to $21.4 billion.

To arrive at its findings, the PBO performed a financial analysis which found the purchase, building and operation of Trans Mountain and its expansion will result in "net loss" for the Canadian government.

Given the loss that's expected, the budget watchdog also examined the cost of cancelling the project. It estimates the government would need to write off $14.4 billion worth of assets.

In response, a spokesperson for the finance minister said that independent analyses from BMO Capital Markets and TD Securities have confirmed that the project remains commercially viable at the new cost.

"The Trans Mountain expansion project is in the national interest and will make Canada and the Canadian economy more sovereign and more resilient," said Adrienne Vaupshas, press secretary for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland.

Vaupshas said the government still intends to sell the pipeline after consultation with Indigenous communities and the pipeline is derisked.