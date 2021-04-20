Conservatives, Bloc Quebecois to propose budget rewrites as debate starts
As official Opposition, the Conservatives will propose an amendment to the budget
Opposition parties will get a chance today to propose a rewrite to the federal government's massive pandemic budget.
Debate on Monday's budget begins today in the House of Commons.
As the official Opposition, the Conservatives will propose an amendment to the budget and the Bloc Quebecois, as the third-largest party, will propose a sub-amendment.
Both intend to use the opportunity to fashion an economic blueprint more to their liking.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole has signalled that his party will propose its own economic recovery plan, while Bloc Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has indicated that his party will attempt to redress what it sees as two "unacceptable omissions" in the budget: the failure to accede to premiers' demand for an additional $28 billion each year in health-care transfer payments and the failure to provide increased old age security benefits for all seniors.
Votes on the amendment and sub-amendment will come later in the week and, depending on their wording, could be deemed a test of confidence in Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?