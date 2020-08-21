Brown, Lewis, Charest to announce Conservative leadership run this week: sources

It's going to be a pivotal week in the Conservative leadership race as sources close to former Quebec Premier Jean Charest, Ontario MP Leslyn Lewis and former MP and Brampton, Ont., Mayor Patrick Brown predict all three will formally announce their bids.

Lewis is expected to make the leap first. She'll try to reignite the enthusiasm she garnered in the 2019 leadership race. She emerged from political obscurity to run a widely praised campaign focused on national and party unity and her social conservative values, including an opposition to abortion.

She's since garnered attention for comments questioning vaccine policies, including the practice of vaccinating children against COVID-19.

Charest is the heavyweight in the bunch, with more than three decades of political experience both provincially and federally.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has garnered attention for comments questioning vaccine policies, including the practice of vaccinating children against COVID-19. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

He'll run on the slogan "Built to Win" and formally launch his campaign on Thursday evening at a brewery in Calgary. The Alberta launch is designed to rebuff concerns that as a former Quebec premier, Charest won't play well in the West.

"Jean's whole career has been built for this day. His whole focus, our whole focus, is going to be on winning not just the leadership but the country," said one source on Charest's soon-to-be-launched campaign.

All sources spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity because the candidates had not officially declared their participation in the race.

Criticism of Charest

Charest is already facing heavy criticism on his record from supporters of the only person to formally enter the race, Pierre Poilievre.

Quebec Sen. Leo Housakos tweeted that Charest "turned his back to the Conservative Party of Canada and joined the Liberals. Renewed his membership only when the position of leader opened up."

Charest was the leader of the Quebec Liberal Party while he was premier. His supporters have described it as a coalition of political views. There was no direct equivalent of the federal Conservatives in Quebec at the time, though both the Action démocratique du Québec (ADQ) and later the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) were seen as to the right of Charest.

He was also a federal minister in Brian Mulroney's cabinet and leader of the Progressive Conservatives.

Former Quebec premier Jean Charest will formally launch his campaign on Thursday evening at a brewery in Calgary. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Charest's supporters acknowledge that Poilievre remains the front-runner in this race. However, they believe Charest can build enough momentum among Conservative supporters, particularly those who consider themselves more moderate, to overcome Poilievre's potential lead.

Other potential bids

One more political contender with a hefty political résumé is also preparing to jump in this week.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is expected to announce his run, according to one member of his anticipated campaign team.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown is expected to announce his run, according to one member of his anticipated campaign team. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Brown is a former federal Conservative MP and leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives. He resigned from that party's leadership in 2018 after a CTV News story made allegations of sexual misconduct. Brown denied the allegations and has since launched a multi-million-dollar defamation suit against the network.

Brown is well-known for his ability to recruit new members. Along with Poilievre and Charest, the race is expected to be a hard-fought battle, with strong political operations vying for Conservative members' support.

Other names could still enter the race as well. MP Scott Aitchison has told Global News he's exploring a bid, and former leadership contender and MP Michael Chong has also said he may run.

The Conservatives will choose their new leader on Sept. 10.