Embattled RCMP commissioner finds an unusual ally — the head of the union

As she faces renewed calls for her resignation, RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has found an unlikely defender: the head of the Mounties' union.

"Our relationship has been extremely productive," Brian Sauvé, head of the National Police Federation, told CBC News. He represents about 20,000 frontline officers — often in opposition to RCMP headquarters.

Sauvé's comments come after a tough year for the commissioner, who has been pursued by allegations of political interference and mixed reviews of her performances in front of public inquiries and commissions.

She ended 2022 facing calls for her resignation from multiple sources — including the Opposition Conservatives and a provincial justice minister.

National Police Federation President Brian Sauvé says he has a productive relationship with the commissioner. (Submitted by Brian Sauvé)

Sauvé, who was elected as the RCMP's first union president in 2019, called the conversation around Lucki's tenure a "media obsession" and said the commissioner has shown up where it counts for members.

"All I can say is when the commissioner or the [chief human resources officer] have a concern, or if the membership have a big enough concern, they're open to taking a phone call anytime in the day," he said.

"I have no input on who occupies what position, and honestly, I don't want the input."

Sauvé cited the case of two Mounties in Whitecourt, Alta. who were charged with manslaughter following a 2018 shooting. Before a jury acquitted the pair in December, their legal fee assistance was caught in limbo.

"They're going to trial, and the lawyers are wondering if they're actually going to get paid," he said.

"A phone call to the commissioner, who makes a call to the minister, all of a sudden, within 48 hours, you have approval, and the members don't have that stress over their head. So being able to have that relationship with any commissioner or any commanding officer … to solve problems at the lowest possible level is something I can't ask for any better."

Sauvé spoke from the union's boardroom in downtown Ottawa, overlooking streets that just one year ago were blocked by protesters angered by the federal government's approach to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lucki's response to the federal government's decision to invoke the Emergencies Act in response to those protests has come under attack — and was cited by Alberta Justice Minister Tyler Shandro as a reason to fire her.

"She failed to inform the federal cabinet of all law enforcement options available prior to the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act," he said in a November statement.

Lucki says she's staying put

Shandro also said Lucki has failed to deal with the RCMP's history of systemic racism and "dodged accountability and excused her actions" at the inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting, which killed 22 people in 2020.

Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley called Shandro's demand a "political tactic" meant to build support for a provincial police force.

Tyler Shandro answers questions at a news conference in Calgary on Sept. 3, 2021. The Alberta justice minister has urged Marco Mendicino, the federal minster of public safety, to dismiss RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki. (Todd Korol/The Canadian Press)

"I have to say there's a lot of politicking, a lot of politicking everywhere," said Sauvé, who is campaigning against an Alberta provincial police service.

"Policing should never be about politics, but apparently it is not so much about the operations of policing but about the 30,000-foot level of what policing looks like."

The federal Conservative Party has also called for Lucki's resignation over allegations this summer that she bent to political pressure during the investigation into the mass shooting.

During Nova Scotia's Mass Casualty Commission, another Mountie alleged that Bill Blair, then the minister of public safety, pressured Lucki to release details about the weapons used by the gunman ahead of a Liberal gun-control announcement.

Lucki and Blair have both denied meddling in the RCMP's investigation.

The RCMP commissioner serves at the will of the government. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino has said repeatedly he has confidence in Lucki and is willing to work with the RCMP to reform the force.

Lucki herself said at the end of last year that she wouldn't resign.

"I won't focus on whether people want me in this chair or not. I'm going to focus on keeping Canadians safe," she said.

When asked what the membership makes of Lucki's nearly five years in the top position, Sauvé, a veteran of the force, said it's not a topic that comes up.

"I don't usually ask," he said.

"What does the future hold should Brenda choose to retire? Completely up to her. If she does? Fantastic. If she doesn't? I look forward to a continued productive relationship."