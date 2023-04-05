Former PM Brian Mulroney recovering following cancer treatment
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after being treated for prostate cancer.
Mulroney's daughter Caroline Mulroney — who is also Ontario's minister of transportation — confirmed the news to CBC.
"My family is comforted by the outpouring of support from across our country," she said in a media statement. She said her father underwent treatment in Montreal and is expected to "be back to normal" in the coming weeks.
Mulroney served as prime minister from 1984 to 1993. He brought Canada its free trade agreement with the United States in 1988. Mexico later joined the club under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). The deal was renegotiated and replaced by the Canada United States Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) in 2020.
Mulroney also put forward two constitutional accords, the Meech Lake Accord and the Charlottetown Agreement, to amend the Constitution and improve relations between Quebec and the rest of Canada. Those accords failed.
