Former prime minister Brian Mulroney is recovering after undergoing an emergency surgery on Friday.

A family spokesperson says the "urgent procedure" was a "complete success" and Mulroney was released from hospital Sunday afternoon. Mulroney is 81.

His daughter Caroline Mulroney, who is Ontario's minister of transportation, said her father is "feeling better and is now resting at home."

She thanked everyone for their good wishes.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and former Liberal cabinet minister Jody Wilson-Raybould are among those offering support.

I wanted to briefly let everyone know that my dad is feeling better and is now resting at home. <br><br>Thank you to everyone for their kind messages. My family and I appreciate your love and support. —@C_Mulroney

Wishing your father a speedy and full recovery 🙏🏽❤️ —@Puglaas