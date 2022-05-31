The Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter, the day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel.

Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

Specific restrictions vary depending on travellers' age, citizenship and vaccination status.

(1/2) The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoC</a> is extending current border measures for travellers entering Canada until at least June 30, 2022. Learn more: <a href="https://t.co/MO267u38oB">https://t.co/MO267u38oB</a> <a href="https://t.co/mvWsVLLIE4">pic.twitter.com/mvWsVLLIE4</a> —@GovCanHealth

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and an insufficient number of staff — factors, it says, that have led to lineups so long that airports, in some cases, can't physically contain them.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says discussions about balancing public health measures with the needs of the economy are still ongoing.