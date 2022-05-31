Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
COVID-19 measures to remain at border for at least another month

Canada is extending pandemic restrictions for travellers crossing the country's border for at least for another month. That includes vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and use of the ArriveCan app.

Vaccine mandates, random testing to continue at airports, land border crossings

The Canadian Press ·
Cars cross the border into Canada at Niagara Falls, Ont., on Aug. 9, 2021. (Eduardo Lima/The Canadian Press)

The Public Health Agency of Canada says COVID-19 restrictions at the border will remain in place for at least another month.

The agency made the announcement on Twitter, the day after Parliament voted down a Conservative opposition motion to revert to pre-pandemic rules for travel.

Several pandemic restrictions are in place at Canadian airports and land borders, including vaccine mandates, random COVID-19 tests and the requirement that international travellers answer pandemic-related questions on the ArriveCan app.

Specific restrictions vary depending on travellers' age, citizenship and vaccination status.

The Canadian Airports Council has blamed massive customs delays across the country on the pandemic measures and an insufficient number of staff — factors, it says, that have led to lineups so long that airports, in some cases, can't physically contain them.

Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says discussions about balancing public health measures with the needs of the economy are still ongoing.

