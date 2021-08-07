Ottawa reaches tentative deal with border guards days before restrictions ease
The deal was announced after more than 30 straight hours of mediated talks
The federal government has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada's border agents.
The deal, announced late Friday after more than 30 straight hours of mediated talks, comes after a daylong work-to-rule campaign that spawned long lineups at the country's busiest border-crossing points.
It also comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.
Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada's Customs and Immigration Union, which represents some 9,000 CBSA employees, had been without a long-term contract since 2018.
About 90 per cent of front-line border workers are classified as essential employees, a designation that prevents them from walking off the job.
Instead, the union launched a broad series of job actions early Friday at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and office locations.
