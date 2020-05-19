Canada-U.S. border to remain closed for another month

The Canada-U.S. border will remain closed for another 30 days.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the deal to extend the closure during his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Both countries reached an agreement in March to temporarily close the border to non-essential travel — meaning no recreational visits — while keeping it open to commercial traffic and essential workers who cross for work.

That agreement was extended in April by 30 days and it was set to expire on May 21.

Trudeau said there was a "clear desire" by the provinces to keep the border closed because it was considered a source of vulnerability for the spread of the coronavirus. He said the Americans were "completely open" to extending the closure.

As for when Canada could reopen to international visitors, Trudeau said the government is making decisions week to week based on a rapidly changing situation.

"Every step, we have to make the right decisions based on the circumstances," he said.

The move comes as provinces across the country gradually reopen businesses and services to the public.