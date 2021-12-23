Border mayors call on federal government to scrap the ArriveCAN app

A group of mayors and businesses in communities along the Canada-U.S. border is calling on the federal government to end the ArriveCAN app, saying it is discouraging Americans from visiting and shopping in Canada.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley said the app has been a disaster and is no longer needed.

"When you're riding a dead horse, dismount," he said. "That's what the federal government needs to do."

Niagara Falls Mayor Jim Diodati said his community depends on tourism and the 10 million people who used to cross the border each year prior to the pandemic.

"We typically have a log jam," Diodati told reporters. "This year, with this uncertainty and the confusion and the labyrinth of rules at the border with this ArriveCAN app, it is going to be a disaster at the border if the Americans even choose to come."

The ArriveCAN app was introduced during the pandemic to allow travelers to report their trips and vaccination status. Ottawa requires that travellers use the ArriveCAN mobile app or its desktop version to submit their travel and COVID-19-related health information before arriving in Canada .

Travellers who fail to do so can face a 14-day quarantine and even a $5,000 fine.

The calls to drop the app come a day after the federal government announced that it's easing a number of restrictions introduced during the pandemic. It did not announce it was eliminating the ArriveCAN app.

NDP MP Richard Cannings, whose British Columbia riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay includes six border crossings, said trade is down 95 per cent for some of the businesses in his riding.

"We really depend in normal times on that cross-border traffic," he said.

Cannings said he would like to see the government build a system that keeps Canadians safe while allowing businesses to keep going.

Cannings said some of his constituents find the ArriveCAN app difficult to use.

"My constituents are very concerned because a lot of seniors don't have phones, don't know what an app is and yet they have to produce that when they come back into Canada," he said.

Government has 'punished border communities': critic

Barbara Barrett is executive director of the Frontier Duty Free Association, the industry association for Canada's land border duty free shops. She said border communities are "the hardest hit of the hardest hit."

"Border communities during the pandemic have been penalized by severe federal measures that have not been applied to either air travel or domestic travel," she said. "Inexplicably, this federal government has punished border communities with inconsistent and incoherent border travel rules."

Barrett said Tuesday's "timid" government announcement showed that Ottawa doesn't understand the plight of border communities.

"Border businesses that depend on U.S. tourism are still 50 per cent down from 2019," she said.

Diodati said the last two years have been devastating for tourism in the Niagara area.

People line the streets in tourist areas of Niagara Falls, Ontario on Friday, July 16, 2021. (Peter Power/The Canadian Press)

He called on the government to take the additional money it is planning to spend on the ArriveCAN app and give it to municipalities to help them attract tourists.

"What is happening right now is that Americans are showing up in their minivan with their family at the border with no knowledge of the ArriveCAN app," said Diodati. "They don't have roaming, they can't download the app, there's a line-up of cars behind them, they can't get into the country.

"If you upset your customers, they go back and tell all their friends and many people are bypassing Canada and that is going to have long-lasting effects on this country."

Diodati said he regularly talks with mayors across the border in the U.S.

U.S. businesses have the advantage now: mayor

"They're loving the situation right now," he said. "Canadians can easily and freely go to the U.S. and spend all of our hard-earned disposable income. And with the latest measure removing vaccine mandates for not-vaccinated Canadians to travel to the U.S., again, it gives us a chance to spend all of our money in the U.S. but we're not being reciprocated."

Pauline Quinlan, former mayor of the Quebec town of Bromont, said the app is unnecessary and is discouraging tourism in her area.

Bradley said mayors of border communities used to meet regularly with the federal government during the pandemic. Now, he said, they're not being consulted and the government isn't responding to their needs.

"It's like a boa constrictor on our communities that is just squeezing the economy when we should be going in the other direction," he said.

Officials from the Canada Border Services Agency, the Public Health Agency of Canada and business groups are scheduled to testify before the House of Commons standing committee on international trade later on Wednesday.