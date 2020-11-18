Canada clears Boeing 737 Max for flight nearly 2 years after global grounding
Boeing’s 737 Max has been approved to fly again in Canadian skies starting Wednesday, ending a 22-month grounding following a pair of fatal overseas crashes that cost 346 people their lives and did serious damage to the company's reputation.
Transport Canada announced today it has completed its nearly two year review of the aircraft and issued an "airworthiness directive" detailing a series of mandatory changes that must be made before it can return to Canadian airspace.
The department said it will complete the final step of the process to clear the plane on Wednesday and lift a notice to airmen (NOTAM) banning commercial flights on the Max in Canadian skies.
